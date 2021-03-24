AUGUSTA — State House minority Republicans are objecting ferociously to a new $8.3 billion two-year state budget that Democratic majorities and Gov. Janet Mills appear poised to pass with or without Republican support.

“It’s a sham,” House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R -Oxford, told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. “We don’t know how much more spending is going to be added onto this.”

Dillingham and other Republican leaders said they’ve been handed a one-page budget breakdown and have little detailed information on the budget or how Democrats are planning to later allocate new incoming federal aid meant to help state’s recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, said the budget handed to them was incomplete and he wasn’t sure whether it even included several initiatives Mills wanted — including pandemic-related responses.

Timberlake said the budget, also appeared to omit a key provision Republicans were asking for, a $10,200 tax credit for income tax filers that would mirror relief that was given on unemployment benefits in a recent supplemental budget passed by the Legislature earlier this month. That measure also included $100 million of income tax relief to Maine businesses that received federal Payroll Protection Program loans.

Lead Democrats signaled on Tuesday they would move toward a majority-only budget saying state government, businesses and residents needed stability if the economy was going to recover quickly from pandemic-related restrictions.

But Timberlake but other Republicans said the state taxpayers would benefit from a budget that was bipartisan in nature and negotiated in good faith. Timberlake said the proposed budget also appeared to include a proposed tax increase — a .5 percent increase on online streaming services bringing sales tax on those services from 5.5 percent to 6 percent, raising about $9 million more.

“With all the projected revenues coming into the state the last thing we need is a tax increase,” he said.

Timberlake said the Legislature has only passed a majority-only biennial budget two times in the last 70 years.

“Why?” he asked. “Because it’s not the right thing to do. The whole system was designed so everyone has a seat at the table in order to collaborate, deliberate and negotiate. That is not happening.”

This story will be updated.

