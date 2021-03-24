Unum will be outsourcing some of its “Digital Transformation” jobs and will lay off about a dozen workers in Portland.

The company said the information technology jobs are being shifted to “a trusted external partner” that Unum did not identify.

The laid-off employees will get severance pay, have their benefits covered for a period and get additional forms of aid to help them find other jobs, a Unum spokeswoman said. The workers can also apply for open jobs at Unum, she said.

The company said it’s “actively hiring” for more than 65 jobs in Portland and 320 across all departments at Unum, which is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has major operations in Portland; Columbia, South Carolina; and Worcester, Massachusetts. The spokeswoman did not specify which jobs are open or in which departments those jobs are based.

