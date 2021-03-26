The Damariscotta River Grill will host an opening reception for a new art show on April 7.

The restaurant is hosting a fixed-price, three-course menu for $25 with a choice of wine pairings for $9. Diners also have the option of selecting from the regular menu. A portion of the proceeds will fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing art education.

The show features work by Daisy Greene, Sarah Fisher and Mary Winkes.

Greene has lived and painted in the Midcoast since the early ’90s, when she moved here from Cape Cod. Daisy works with acrylics on large panels to portray her love of the Maine coast. Her landscapes capture the rugged beauty of Maine’s pine forests, coastal villages, isolated saltwater farms and blueberry barrens, with strong hues and bold strokes. Her style is often realistic, and sometimes more reflective of abstract patterns and colors. Receiving her master’s in education from Lesley College, Daisy has exhibited her work on Cape Cod and in several Midcoast galleries. She taught painting for seven years at Round Top.

Fisher has lived full time in Maine since 2012 when she retired with her husband to Damariscotta from the suburbs of Washington, DC. Her long familiarity with the Midcoast reaches back to the 1970s. During her regular visits to the Pemaquid area, she often joined her mother, Liz Fisher’s, painting groups, from classes at Round Top Center for the Arts, with Lina Burley of East Boothbay, to summer plein air groups. Her profession as a fine art painting conservator, with her last 30 years at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, where she was head of painting conservation. She has focused on painting in watercolor but for the last two years has been reviving a long-standing interest in oil painting and is enjoying how the two techniques compliment each other.

“Plein air painting allows me to work on spontaneity and acceptance of the beauty of quick brushwork in both oil and watercolor,” Fisher said in a news release. “Whereas studio work helps me refine the inherent tensions I see in compositional relationships and the overall effect of the work.”

Mary Winkes grew up in Rhode Island and attended the Boston Museum of Fine Arts School. She and her husband have lived in Maine since retiring 15 years ago, enabling her to paint full time. “It is difficult for me to describe the pleasure I feel when painting,” she said. “I love to escape into the process, because painting provides calm and peace for me. … Living in Maine I am endlessly finding beautiful places to describe with my painting.”

Reservations are encouraged to best adhere to safety guidelines. Take out meals of the entire menu and expanded offerings in the prep kitchen are available. Please, call ahead, (207) 563-2992. For more information, follow the restaurant Facebook or visit, damariscottarivergrill.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: