Elementary students in Maine School Administrative District 75 will start in-person learning five days a week starting April 5, according to Interim Superintendent Bob Lucy.

The move is part of a plan approved in October 2020 by the school board to incrementally transition students from a mix of in-person and remote learning, to full in-person learning.

Nicole Karod, president of the Merrymeeting Teachers Association, raised concerns Thursday about bringing elementary students and sixth-graders back to school full-time during the pandemic, and the loss of planning time by bringing students back to school on Wednesday.

“Is our priority to have students in a building, or to receive the best education in the building?” Karod said. “Does MSAD 75 value the time that it takes to plan for teaching and learning and provide that time for our teachers?”

Students in PreK through fifth grade will have a two-hour late start on Wednesdays to allow class planning time for teachers.

Karod said she’s heard teachers in MSAD 75 this week say there is no time to use the bathroom, no time to plan for teaching and learning for students, and the job is impossible without putting in several hours beyond their contracted hours. Some say they are looking for new jobs, she said.

“In order to do the job that you’re asking of us, we need more,” Karod said. “More time to plan for quality instruction, more supports for special education students, more subs in our buildings; that’s the shortlist.”

Board member Mary Hobson said the school board needs to do a better job listening to the needs of teachers. She asked if the district has looked at using federal coronavirus relief funding to hire some education professionals or find other ways to help alleviate the planning time teachers are losing.

Board member Holly Kopp, chairperson of the finance committee, said the finance committee can discuss additional resources in the budget to support teachers.

The elementary schools transitioned incrementally from two to four days of in-person instruction through December and February, still using a mix of remote learning.

Mt. Ararat Middle School still needs to hire a sixth-grade science teacher before grade six can return to the school full-time, interim principal Megan Hayes Teague said.

Grades 7 and 8 returned to the Topsham school full-time on March 22. Hayes Teague had planned to have sixth graders return to the school by April 5, but said Thursday that it may be later.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: