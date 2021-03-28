“I had just finished reading and appreciating the most recent, excellent biography of John Lewis, when Sheila Collins’ book ‘Ubuntu: George M. Houser and the Struggle for Peace and Freedom on Two Continents’ was published last year. It is on my bedside table, and I’m in the last chapter. I didn’t meet George Houser until he was long retired, but reading about his life and role in supporting racial equality in the U.S., as well as independence and justice for people in Africa’s former colonies made me wish I’d known him. He spent a year in prison for his commitment against war. Then, after graduate school, he became involved with the people, the sit-ins and the striving for racial justice in the U.S. He also organized enduring support throughout the decolonization of African nations. He founded ACOA (American Committee on Africa) and for decades played a sensitive, perceptive role. The details are fascinating.” – GRACE BRALEY, Portland

