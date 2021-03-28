“I had just finished reading and appreciating the most recent, excellent biography of John Lewis, when Sheila Collins’ book ‘Ubuntu: George M. Houser and the Struggle for Peace and Freedom on Two Continents’ was published last year. It is on my bedside table, and I’m in the last chapter. I didn’t meet George Houser until he was long retired, but reading about his life and role in supporting racial equality in the U.S., as well as independence and justice for people in Africa’s former colonies made me wish I’d known him. He spent a year in prison for his commitment against war. Then, after graduate school, he became involved with the people, the sit-ins and the striving for racial justice in the U.S. He also organized enduring support throughout the decolonization of African nations. He founded ACOA (American Committee on Africa) and for decades played a sensitive, perceptive role. The details are fascinating.” – GRACE BRALEY, Portland
What are you reading?
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – recede (at least we hope so). Was it a need to escape, a need to dig deeper? Something else? Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 197 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
-
Food
Horseradish and matzoh-crusted cod is an ideal sheet pan dinner for Passover – or any other night
-
Opinion
Maine Observer: Remembering the view from a dirty window
-
Schools and Education
South Portland families urge schools to work harder on race issues
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: ‘The Tally,’ by Wesley McNair
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.