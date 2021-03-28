After reading Greg Kesich’s March 14 column, “Bailing out American families,” I thought I’d add my two cents. It seems that day was the day across the nation to characterize President Biden’s recently passed stimulus package as a bailout. I tend to disagree.

The term “bailout” has a very negative connotation, stemming from the 2008 rescue of the financial industry during the Great Recession. Following that travesty, the average Joe perceives the term as a bad thing, regardless of who receives the benefit and why it occurred.

As I heard the term used repeatedly on all of that Sunday’s big three political shows, I got to thinking (which in my case means nothing but trouble). Webster’s defines “bailout” as a noun, describing it as “a rescue from financial distress.” However, “bail out,” “bailed out” or “bailing out” is defined as a verb to mean “to abandon a harmful or difficult situation.” I mean, who knew?

Over the course of several decades the gap in income inequality has continued to grow, spurred by tax and budget cuts favoring the wealthiest among us.

Mr. Kesich’s column was spot on in pointing out the obvious differences between the 2008 financial industry bailout necessitated by their own actions and the COVID-19 assistance to America’s essential working families. I wish everyone felt that way.

And next time, he should check Webster’s.

Lew Kingsbury

Nobleboro

