I’m writing in response to Micah Engber’s letter of March 21. He writes that he was not personally offended by the opening sentence in the Maine Millennial column of the previous week but felt inspired to write a seven-paragraph letter explaining why he felt it was inappropriate. I disagree.

As any regular reader of The Maine Millennial column can tell you, Victoria Hugo-Vidal reveals much of her personal life in her column, and it usually ties into current events quite effectively. One of the common themes is the difficulty in dating during a pandemic, or any other time for that matter.

For my part I was happy to see a hint that she may have found some companionship during these trying times. The sentence in question was brief, relatively understated and not at all specifically sexual, though implied. Being that it was the opening to a column regarding sound public health advice, I felt the overall takeaway should have had more to do with the points being made and less to do with any potential impropriety.

I find Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s columns to be both entertaining and inspirational. Victoria, keep up the good work!

Michael Kay

Alfred

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: