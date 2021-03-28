Re: “Maine Voices: Why Yogi Berra could’ve run for office, and more about malapropisms” (March 21, Page D3):

It is ironic/unfortunate that the print version of Roger Bowen’s column about malapropisms seems to have included one of his own, nestled like an Easter egg inside one he was poking fun at (“Déjà vous all over again”).

The correct spelling of this term is “déjà vu,” meaning “already seen.”

Theo Darling

East Machias

