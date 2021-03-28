When I read Victoria Hugo-Vidal’s March 14 Maine Millennial column about her decision to schedule a mammogram, and read the sentence “during a recreational evening, a gentleman friend noticed a lump in my breast,” it was almost possible to hear pearls being clutched statewide.

Thanks to Micah Engber (“Letter to the editor: Millennial’s oversharing spurs search for editor,” March 21, Page D3) for proving me right. Oh, the scandal! Oh, the horror!

I hope that Mr. Engber perseveres and eventually recovers from such an awful, awful shock. To open up a newspaper and see a carefully worded, vague allusion to the hitherto-unknown information that consenting adults touch each other for pleasure was a devastating revelation to everyone.

Let’s not forget about the thousands of impressionable Maine children and toddlers who no doubt read the Insight section cover-to-cover every Sunday and will now have to spend the rest of their lives undergoing intensive therapy.

For what it’s worth, I’d like to see fewer op-eds about actual issues facing Maine people. Issues like preventative care, being proactive about our health and having affordable access to health care. Instead, I’d like to read about how we were all delivered by the stork and have a platoon of prayer-fueled guardian angels hovering over us at all times, protecting us from all peril. You know, reality.

Jeremy Smith

Old Orchard Beach

