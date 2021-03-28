Gov. Mills’ moratorium on new offshore wind projects in state-managed waters is a dazzling mistake.

Yes, when new ideas are being explored along the coast, all stakeholders – including our fishing families – need to sit down together at the table. That’s only fair. The ocean is a commons, and it belongs to all of us.

But meanwhile, wind projects elsewhere along the East Coast are gearing up rapidly. Projects in the North Sea are fully 10 years ahead of us. The developers worked closely with their fishing industries, government agencies and other stakeholders and made it right. Today they’re already long since improving the fishing resource, cutting the cost of home energy for everyday citizens and reducing the use of fossil fuels.

That’s a win-win for everyone – and there’s no reason we can’t do it, too.

Existing research shows that wind turbines create a sanctuary for sea life that increases the fish population and benefits the industry. What’s more, the Gulf of Maine has one of the world’s best natural wind resources. There’s cheap energy waiting to be made! Our other big advantage is in the University of Maine’s floating wind turbines, which work without disturbing the seabed.

Banning offshore wind projects will hurt our economy and jobs and will needlessly delay our much-needed transition to clean energy. Let’s not do that. Acidification and warming of the Gulf are much more significant threats to the industry than wind turbines.

There’s a better future straight ahead for all of us.

George Simonson

Harpswell

