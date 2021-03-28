I cannot believe you had the audacity to publish a large story on Page 1 of Section B on March 16, about the death of “Maine’s longest-serving prisoner”! This is not a tribute to a good man.

Albert Paul was a murderer, among other things. How dare you provide more than a simple small obituary on a back page? There are so many more people deserving that spot in your newspaper.

Shame on you!

Rosemarie Sanchez
Berwick

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles