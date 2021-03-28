I cannot believe you had the audacity to publish a large story on Page 1 of Section B on March 16, about the death of “Maine’s longest-serving prisoner”! This is not a tribute to a good man.
Albert Paul was a murderer, among other things. How dare you provide more than a simple small obituary on a back page? There are so many more people deserving that spot in your newspaper.
Shame on you!
Rosemarie Sanchez
Berwick
