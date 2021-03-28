Andrew Bucher of Maple Hill Enterprises in Durham drew just over 500 visitors to his maple sugar shack Saturday to celebrate Maine Maple Sunday.

The annual event has become gives the public an opportunity to visit maple product producers to see how maple syrup is made.

Though Bucher is open only Saturdays, he estimates the event this year drew about the same number of guests as in 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic closed down the event in 2020. Scott Dunn, president of the Maine Maple Producers Association said Thursday that many maple producers were worried about keeping crowds down to ensure safe events.

Bucher said most of his guests were locals, and some came from as far away as Augusta or Gray.

In addition to maple syrup, Bucher sold maple candy, maple popcorn and maple lollipops. There were also some other vendors at Bucher’s even selling soaps and honey.

“It’s been a good day,” Bucher said.

