CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devin Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul added 16 in the Phoenix Suns’ 101-97 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and Mikal Bridges had 13 for the Suns, who won three of four on their swing through the Southeast.

Devonte Graham led the Hornets with 30 points and Terry Rozier had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges also had double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds), Gordon Hayward scored 15 and P.J. Washington added 12 rebounds.

A crowd of 3,850 saw the Hornets force overtime when a 3-pointer by Rozier tied the game at 90-all with 33.5 seconds left.

Neither team could extend the lead beyond eight in the first half, which featured eight lead changes and six ties.

Phoenix opened the second half on an 11-0 run. A 3-pointer by Hayward was Charlotte’s first field goal in the half, at 6:20, on an assist by Bridges.

LAKERS: Andre Drummond says he’s joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the playoff push.

Drummond announced his decision with a post on his Instagram account, writing “Back to work” underneath an illustration of himself in a Lakers uniform.

The defending NBA champions didn’t immediately confirm the signing of the two-time All-Star center several hours before a home game against Orlando.

Drummond agreed to a buyout Friday from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired the four-time NBA rebounding champion last year after nearly eight seasons in Detroit. He had to clear waivers before he could join a team of his choosing, and Drummond chose to link up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

Drummond is almost certain to get his first significant NBA postseason playing time with the Lakers after appearing in only eight playoff games – and losing all eight – in two postseason trips with the Pistons.

When Drummond gets up to playing speed after sitting out the past six weeks, the two-time All-Star Game selection should be a notable upgrade at center for Los Angeles, which won a competition with several contenders for his services over the weekend.

Veteran Marc Gasol played inconsistently for the Lakers even before he returned recently from a 3 1/2-week bout with coronavirus, while 6-foot-8 Montrezl Harrell is undersized for the biggest defensive assignments in the middle.

