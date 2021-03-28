INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard believes he still has room to improve.

The scary part is, he thinks that also might be true for the undefeated Bulldogs.

Nembhard had 17 points and eight assists, both season highs, to keep the NCAA Tournament’s top overall seed rolling with Sunday’s 83-65 rout of fifth-seeded Creighton in the West Region semifinals. Afterward, he insisted nobody was satisfied.

“I don’t think we have peaked,” he said. “I think, as I said earlier, we can always get better. We can always work on our stuff. So I think we’re getting close, and we need to squeeze out that five percent that we talked about.”

It’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs (29-0) could play much better.

They extended their school-record winning streak to 33, the Division I record for consecutive double-digit wins to 26, and reached the Elite Eight for the fourth time in six years. Next up is the regional final Tuesday against sixth-seeded USC or seventh-seeded Oregon, and if Gonzaga continues playing with the same balance it has shown throughout the season, it will be hard for either opponent to stop the Bulldogs.

Some of Gonzaga’s usual stars were content with supporting roles Sunday.

Second-team All-American Drew Timme led the way with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Bulldogs shot 59.6% from the field against a foe that led the Big East in defensive field-goal percentage. Joel Ayayi added 13 points and eight rebounds.

First-team All-American Corey Kispert scored 12 points, and Timme’s fellow second-teamer, Jalen Suggs, finished with nine.

The Bulldogs held Creighton (22-9) to 40 points over the final 30 minutes as they methodically turned a 27-25 game into a blowout. Gonzaga never trailed, led 43-33 at halftime, and spent most of the second half pulling away.

“They just play so fast, so efficient with everything they do,” said Marcus Zegarowski, who led Creighton with 19 points. “There are no lapses. You just can’t take, not even a play, you can’t take a second off or they’re going to make you pay.”

Gonzaga extended its advantage to 20 points on Suggs’ layup with 11:22 to go. That just about finished off Creighton as the Bulldogs moved within three wins of becoming the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.

“I’m just telling you: We’re not hung up on the undefeated thing at all,” Coach Mark Few said. “We’ve got to go undefeated from here on out. We’ve got to go 3-0 if we want to win the championship, which that’s been our goal all along. But nobody’s talking about the overall undefeated thing at all.”

EAST REGIONAL

(1) MICHIGAN 76, (4) FLORIDA STATE 58: Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan (23-4) took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint for a takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State (18-7).

Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range.

Badly off target most of the night, Florida State didn’t eclipse the 20-point mark until M.J. Walker (10 points) hit a jumper with 27 seconds left in the first half.

Other lowlights for the Seminoles:

• 14 turnovers, including 10 in the first half that led to 16 Michigan points.

• No 3-pointers over the first 24 minutes, and only 5 of 20 for the game. Four of the makes came from Malik Osborne, who led the Seminoles with 12 points.

• Foul trouble for Walker, Anthony Polite and RaiQuan Gray. Walker, the team’s leading scorer this season, rolled his ankle at the 14-minute mark of the second half. By the time he came back eight minutes later, the Seminoles trailed by 19.

