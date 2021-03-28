Portland police say the victim of a stabbing that took place Saturday at an apartment complex between Allen and Washington avenues is in stable condition at Maine Medical Center.

David Singer, spokesman for the Portland Police Department, said Sunday night that the victim was stabbed during an altercation that broke out among a group of teenagers.

Following the stabbing, which occurred Saturday afternoon at a residence on Old Campus Drive – also known as Harvard Apartments – police took a suspect into custody.

But Singer said police would not be releasing any additional information Sunday night regarding the suspect’s identity, the charges that may be filed against the person, or the circumstances that led to the fight.

