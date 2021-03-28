As you turn up the long, tree-lined driveway onto the property at 588 Gray Rd., you can tell you are entering a special and private place.

This contemporary, custom-built home has over 4,000 SF of living space, with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. With over four acres of land, it is a paragon of privacy, a real retreat.

The home is gently perched on top of a hill that overlooks 360 feet of concealed frontage on the Little River, which is perfect for fly-fishing and afternoon picnics.

When you enter the home, what comes to mind is not an adjective but an exclamation: Wow. Soaring, two-story, passive solar windows and a beautiful stone fireplace make this space perfect for entertaining. From every sight line, you can see the high-end finishes that create this amazing home.

The chef’s kitchen is a masterpiece. Top-of-the-line appliances include a large gas range, wall-mounted double ovens and multiple sinks. There’s also a sunny area for meals that overlooks the river.

The primary suite on the first floor has a private brick patio and a large, brand-new bathroom that may make you feel like you’re at the spa. The other bedrooms, one more on the first-floor and two upstairs, each have unique details.

Safe, secretive and sophisticated, living in this space is the way life should be.

588 Gray Rd. is listed by Barbara Lewis of Century 21 North East. Please contact Barbara at 207-831-7574 or at [email protected] for more information.

