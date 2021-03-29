Arrests

3/23 at 4:07 p.m. Kelvin Cressey, 60, of Oak Street, was arrested on Oak Street on charges of domestic violence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

3/26 A 17-year-old boy, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons in Phippsburg on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

3/20 at 1:05 p.m. Smoke alarm on Andrews Road.

3/21 at 10:45 a.m. Assist EMS on Old Brunswick Road.

3/22 at 6:41 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

3/23 at 4:48 p.m. Assist Brunswick.

3/24 at 10:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Washington and Centre streets.

3/25 at 9:41 a.m. Odor investigation on Front Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from March 20-26.

