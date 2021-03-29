The Future of the Workplace COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on all businesses, toppling familiar definitions of thriving and surviving, across all sectors. We’ll examine how major categories in Maine, like real estate, retail and health care, are recovering and changing in the context of their industry’s national outlook. What did these organizations have to change to make 2020 a success? What are their plans if they feel they didn’t? What are the unique advantages and challenges of being in our state? And how long will a full recovery take? REGISTER HERE

2020 forced almost every organization to do things differently. Has that shifted what companies prioritize and what has changed for employees and their preferences: structure vs. flexibility, downtown office space vs. ability to work from home? How do these come into play as you evaluate returning to work and what that looks like? What are things every company needs to consider: vaccines, building safety and space, IT needs? And how do these decisions impact workplace culture and employee retention and recruitment?

Moderated by Andrea Goodkin, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Executive Vice President, Human Resources Consulting, HUB International.

Andrea has over 26 years of combined in-house human resource leadership and consulting experience across diverse organizations and has developed a specialized talent for building and developing high-performing human resources programs and teams. She applies her extensive experience to help clients build and implement cost-effective and cutting-edge workforce strategies and solutions.

Before joining HUB, Andrea was head of Human Resources for the Northern California offices of Baker & McKenzie, LLP. She also led HR teams AtomFilms/AtomShockwave, the Washington State, Department of Labor and Industries, and Federated Department Stores.

Andrea graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology (Industrial/Organizational) from the University of Washington, where she also completed the Washington State Executive Management Program. Andrea holds a Certificate from the Human Resource Executive Program at Stanford University, Graduate School of Business, a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification from the Human Resource Certification Institute, and is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP).

On the panel:

Tony Payne, Senior Vice President / External Affairs, MEMIC

Tony is the Senior Vice President for External Affairs at The MEMIC Group, Maine’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company which employs nearly 500 people from Maine to Florida. The company insures more than 18,000 Maine employers and their estimated 200, 000 employees.

Tony has been a member of the Maine business community for more than 40 years and an executive in the insurance industry for nearly half his career. He is a specialist in crisis communications and is a recipient of the Edward L. Bernays Award, recognition for lifetime achievements in the practice of public relations. In addition, he currently serves of the Portland Regional Chamber and chairs the Advocacy Committee.

Additional panelists to be announced.

