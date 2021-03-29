Finding Our Voices, a survivor-led nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the silence of domestic abuse, will be in York County on April 2 and 3 as a response to death of Rhonda Pattelena whose body was found behind a rock at Short Sands Beach in York. Her domestic partner, Jeffrey Buchannan has been charged with murder.

The group is inviting anyone interested in bringing attention about domestic abuse to meet at the Bagel Basket in York on Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m., and/or a to be determined place in York County at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. Participants will fan out and get the Finding Our Voices huge banners, featuring the faces and voices of 35 Maine women survivors of domestic abuse, in as many downtown business windows all around the county as possible. Finding Our Voices marshals survivor faces and voices and community creativity to help girls and women recognize, avoid, safely leave, and heal from dangerous relationships.

For more information on the group or the April 2 and 3 events, contact Patrisha McLean, the nonprofit organization’s founder/president at [email protected] and/or visit the website https://findingourvoices.net

