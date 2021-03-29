Arrests

3/21 at 8:30 p.m. Jarret Fortin, 28, of Summit Street, Fairfield, was arrested on Gray Road on a warrant and on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

3/21 at 8:30 p.m. Emilie Lafreniere, 30, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was arrested on Gray Road on a warrant.

3/25 at 10:46 p.m. Tien Dinh Le, 42, of Carignan Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on Route 1 on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 19-25.

Fire calls

3/19 at 4:33 p.m. Structure fire on Blackstrap Road.

3/20 at 4:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Ridgewood Drive and Falmouth Road.

3/20 at 4:47 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Homestead Lane.

3/21 at 11:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95 South.

3/21 at 11:50 a.m. Fire call on Allen Avenue Extension.

3/21 at 12:04 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Starlight Way.

3/21 at 12:11 p.m. Brush fire on Middle Road.

3/22 at 11:35 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Greenway Drive.

3/22 at 7:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

3/23 at 10:50 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Waites Landing Road.

3/23 at 3:02 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blackstrap Road.

3/24 at 8:19 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Middle Road.

3/24 at 3:30 p.m. Assist Gray.

3/24 at 3:47 p.m. Assist Raymond.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from March 19-25.

