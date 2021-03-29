Arrests
3/22 at 8:56 p.m. Tychicus Jones, 25, of Maple Avenue, was arrested on Route 1 on a warrant and on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
3/23 at 9:14 p.m. Travis Burton, 47, of Old Bath Road, Brunswick, was arrested at Sage Hill and Mill Street on charges of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
3/23 at 9:14 p.m. Maria Burchfield, 41, of Lubee Lane, Topsham, was arrested at Sage Hill and Mill Street on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, operating while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
Summonses
3/24 at 10:05 a.m. Donald Smith, 50, was issued a summons on Route 1 on a charge of attaching false plates.
Fire calls
3/22 at 1:32 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 North.
3/23 at 11:18 a.m. Follow-up investigation on Baker Road.
3/24 at 5:36 p.m. Department operations on Main Street.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 call from March 22-28.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Portland company builds second underwater power generator at Brunswick Landing for Alaskan village
-
Times Record
Sagadahoc Preservation relaunches annual fundraiser for 50th anniversary
-
Business
What to know about the Amazon union vote
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Top-ranked Barty outduels Azarenka, advances to Miami Open quarterfinals
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Beat: March 22-29