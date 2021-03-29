Arrests

3/22 at 8:56 p.m. Tychicus Jones, 25, of Maple Avenue, was arrested on Route 1 on a warrant and on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3/23 at 9:14 p.m. Travis Burton, 47, of Old Bath Road, Brunswick, was arrested at Sage Hill and Mill Street on charges of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3/23 at 9:14 p.m. Maria Burchfield, 41, of Lubee Lane, Topsham, was arrested at Sage Hill and Mill Street on charges of violating condition of release, unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, operating while license suspended or revoked and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Summonses

3/24 at 10:05 a.m. Donald Smith, 50, was issued a summons on Route 1 on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

3/22 at 1:32 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 North.

3/23 at 11:18 a.m. Follow-up investigation on Baker Road.

3/24 at 5:36 p.m. Department operations on Main Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 21 call from March 22-28.

