Heavy winds have knocked out power to nearly 44,000 customers across Maine on Monday.

Central Maine Power officials say crews are responding to outages across its service area caused by heavy winds. The company warned that outages could continue to occur as winds are forecasted to persist into the evening.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph have been recorded on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. The weather service has issued a wind advisory that is in effect until 5 p.m.

CMP reported more than 40,000 outages at 2 p.m. The hardest hit areas are York and Oxford counties, with about 7,000 outage each. In Cumberland County, more than 3,600 customers are without power.

Versant Power, which serves northern and eastern areas of the state, was reporting more than 4,300 outages at 2 p.m.

CMP currently has 200 line workers deployed to respond to outages, along with an additional 180 contracted line workers and 218 tree workers.

“We are responding as quickly as we can with an emphasis on safety in the face of some very strong winds today,” said Kerri Theriault, CMP’s director of electric operations. “We understand how frustrating it is to be without power, especially when customers are seeing blue skies outside their window. Safety is our top priority and we are not able to send our line workers up in buckets when winds are dangerously high, like what we are seeing today. We will continue to make progress wherever and whenever we can, as quickly as possible.”

