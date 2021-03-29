Tux Turkel’s article on enormous batteries to store “green energy” during periods of low electric demand raises the issue of ultimate disposal of these monsters, and reminds me of the furor over disposal of spent nuclear rods at decommissioned nuclear plants, including Maine Yankee. There are differences, of course, but the bottom line is the toxic hazard from both, the price tag for green energy.

We tend to minimize such problems until they’re in our face, but I hope the disposal issue is not ignored in the euphoria over the blessings of water and wind to keep us electrified and environmentally responsible at a reasonable price.

Bill Sayres

Topsham

