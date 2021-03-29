Tux Turkel’s article on enormous batteries to store “green energy” during periods of low electric demand raises the issue of ultimate disposal of these monsters, and reminds me of the furor over disposal of spent nuclear rods at decommissioned nuclear plants, including Maine Yankee. There are differences, of course, but the bottom line is the toxic hazard from both, the price tag for green energy.
We tend to minimize such problems until they’re in our face, but I hope the disposal issue is not ignored in the euphoria over the blessings of water and wind to keep us electrified and environmentally responsible at a reasonable price.
Bill Sayres
Topsham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Run & Eat: Crispy Gai’s Thai fried chicken comes many ways, from salads to wings
-
Local & State
In photos: Portraits of newly vaccinated Mainers
-
Arts & Entertainment
Portland public art gets a fresh look through social justice lens
-
Do This
All the art to behold as Maine museums reopen their doors
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Local food law would deliver for Maine farms and schools
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.