The 30-year ‘Transit Tomorrow” plan for public transportation in greater Portland is commendable.
I wish the planners, who came up with the proposed Metro bus routes, shared the same vision.
By detouring the No.8 bus route away from West End housing, Congress Street, and Hannaford Forest Avenue, they are not making “public transportation easier to use, more convenient, accessible and reliable…”
Barbara DeSerres
Portland
