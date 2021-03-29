Virtual concert with violinist Midori

7 p.m. Friday. Via Zoom with Bay Chamber Concerts, free. baychamber.org

Spend part of your Friday night enjoying the scintillating sounds of world-renowned violinist Midori. She’ll be accompanied by pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute, and you’ll hear Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major by Edvard Grieg and Violin Sonata in A major by César Franck. Midori has been a concert violinist for three and a half decades and is also an activist and educator. She’s performed with the London, Chicago and San Francisco symphony orchestras along with many philharmonics and chamber orchestras and has collaborated with countless musicians, including the late Leonard Bernstein and Yo-Yo Ma. In May, Midori will be recognized at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., along with actress Debbie Allen, actor Dick Van Dyke and fellow musicians Joan Baez and Garth Brooks, for lifetime artistic achievement.

Heather Pierson

7 p.m. Friday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $20. cadenzafreeport.com

Heather Pierson is a multi-genre singer-songwriter and pianist with several albums to her name. You can choose to see the show in person or hop onto the Cadenza Facebook page for a livestream on Friday night. Pierson’s music is all over the map and includes Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano tunes and folk. Keep your fingers crossed that she plays last year’s pandemic-inspired track “The Toilet Paper Song,” with bouncy piano and a hilarious take on the mass toilet paper hoarding that caused widespread shortages. Also last year, Pierson released the album “Be Here Now.” She has a clear, angelic voice, and this entire show should be entirely entertaining.

Jud Caswell Livestream

7:30 p.m. Friday. Streaming via Camden Opera House Facebook page, free, donations appreciated. camdenoperahouse.com

Singer-songwriter Jud Caswell released the album “Live at the Seagull Shop” a year ago, and it went all the way to No. 1 on the Folk Alliance Chart. He’s also a winner of the Kerrville New Folk competition and has released five albums since the mid-2000s. His original folk tunes are exceptionally thoughtful, and his influences include John Gorka, Billy Bragg, Shawn Colvin, Richard Thompson and Indigo Girls.

