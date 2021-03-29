Maine reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the start of a week that will see an influx of additional vaccine doses. There were no additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 50,030 positive cases of COVID-19, and 736 deaths.

Vaccine supplies will be more plentiful this week, with 45,200 doses being shipped to the state vaccination program this week, compared to 35,190 last week. Also, Maine will receive an as-yet-undetermined supply sent directly from the federal government to pharmacies at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Hannaford.

The supplies set to pharmacies were set aside for school staff – as part of a Biden administration initiative to spur schools to more fully open – but will be opened up to everyone eligible for vaccinations on Thursday, April 1. In Maine, that will be everyone 50 and older, with people ages 16 and older becoming eligible on April 19. Maine has been receiving about 12,000 doses per week for the retail pharmacy program.

The April 19 date could shift depending on supplies coming from the federal government over the next few weeks, and demand for the vaccine. Some states have already opened up eligibility to everyone 16 and older, or will soon.

Maine has given at least one dose to 412,751 people, representing 30.71 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Also, 255,228 have received their final dose, or 18.99 percent.

Of the 194,000 in the 50 to 59 age category in Maine, 55,018 have received at least their first dose. For those 60 and older, about 279,000 of the 394,000 in those age categories have gotten at least their first dose.

A Franklin County resident was the first in Maine to have the Brazilian variant of COVID-19, known as P1, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Maine CDC also reported on Friday that it had detected 15 cases of B.1.1.7., first found in the U.K. and four cases of B.1.3.5.1., first discovered in South Africa.

