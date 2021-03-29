OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The town’s treasurer and finance director will become Old Orchard Beach’s interim town manager on May 5.

In a recent statement, the Old Orchard Beach Town Council said it plans to appoint Diana Asanza to the position that day.

Asanza has been treasurer and finance director in the seaside community since 2012.

“Ms. Asanza has done an outstanding job of managing the town’s finances during her tenure,” said Town Council Chair Shawn O’Neill. “She has impressed each member of Council with her knowledge, professionalism, and management abilities. Diana’s familiarity with the town, its staff, and town services will serve the town’s residents well as we head into what the council anticipates will be an extremely busy summer season.”

Town Manager Larry Mead announced his intention to retire last year.

In a telephone interview on Monday, O’Neill said an interim town manager has always been an option throughout the council’s search.

“The council decided it is in the best interests of the town and the best fit for the town,” said O’Neill.

He went on to say that the Town Council has discontinued the town manager search.

“(Asanza) is interested in the position full time and if she is satisfied and likes her job, and the community and the Town Council is satisfied, it could lead to a full-time position,” O’Neill said.

Asanza was previously employed as treasurer and tax collector for the Town of North Attleborough, Massachusetts. She also previously worked as interim treasurer and tax collector and later as a consultant for the town of Norwood, Massachusetts, and holds a certificate in business administration and management from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Mead, who came to Old Orchard Beach from the town manager position in Kennebunkport, is retiring after almost eight years in the position, and 42 years with various Maine municipal governments. After a couple of extensions — he was originally scheduled to depart last fall, and then in January, as the council worked to find a replacement — his last day on the job at Old Orchard Beach is set for Tuesday, May 4.

“On behalf of the entire Town Council I want to thank Larry for his dedication and leadership,” O’Neill said in the statement. “We are very glad that he and his wife Denise have made OOB their home and will continue to be a part of our community. We wish them all the best.”

Asanza will oversee staff in the Finance Department but her primary focus will be as interim town manager position, said O’Neill. He said the council set her salary at $110,000.

