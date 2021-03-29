SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Land Trust is looking for volunteers on April 3.
SLT is a nonprofit organization heavily dependent on volunteers to maintain beautiful properties
such as Fuller Farm and Pleasant Hill Preserve.
One of the organization’s best kept secrets is its property on the Ash Swamp Road- Sewell Woods, according to a press release. There is a woods trail with bridges over Stuart Brook and a path to Frith Farm.
Stewardship Director Sami Wolf will be leading a 1-mile walk at Sewell on April 3 at noon. Join her and learn when and how to keep a trail open and ready for all to enjoy. The walk will give participants a chance to determine if there are interested in becoming a volunteer steward of the land.
To register, go to the link: https://forms.gle/GUCyXytSahcqv5VC8
For more information, visit www.Scarborough land trust.org
