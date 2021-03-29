Elementary and middle school students in Portland Public Schools will return to classrooms four days per week with a target start date at the end of April.

Most students are currently attending in-person two days per week for a shorter, five hour day. Under the new plans, the length of the school day will remain the same and Wednesdays will continue to be used for targeted support for students and staff professional development.

Individual schools will communicate specifics to families this week. The goal is to have all students back four days per week starting April 26, said Superintendent Xavier Botana in a letter to families Friday.

“We strongly believe that increased in-person time is a powerful intervention to address the opportunity gaps and overall mental health challenges that have been heightened by the pandemic,” Botana said. “We are happy that the decreased incidence of COVID and an increase in vaccinations and testing make this expansion of in-person instruction possible at this time.”

Schools around Maine, many of which have been operating in hybrid models during the coronavirus pandemic, are looking at how and when to add more in-person time. One of the challenges is that schools must continue to follow the six health and safety requirements set by the state, which include a physical distancing requirement of at least three feet between students when masked.

Portland schools had been using six feet of distance between students at both the middle and high school levels, but new U.S. CDC guidance announced earlier this month will allow middle school students to be three feet apart as long as they are able to stay in defined cohorts for the full day, Botana said.

The high schools, which announced plans last week to bring students back for two days of in-person learning in early April, are continuing to use six feet of distance because their schedules do not allow for students to stay with the same cohorts for the full day.

