Arrests

3/22 at 12:10 a.m. Clarence Guy Anderson, 64, of South Portland, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/22 at 1:21 a.m. Aaron Jay Munro, 27, of South Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/22 at 3:42 a.m. Katherine Bergson, 38, of Portland, on Deering Street on a warrant.

3/22 at 5:53 a.m. Matthew Borders, 28, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charge of assault, criminal threatening and violation of conditional release.

3/22 at 8:18 a.m. Frederick Archer, 20, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of assault, criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

3/22 at 10:48 a.m. Jeremiah Underwood, 32, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/22 at 4:51 p.m. Anthony Trottier, 20, of Biddeford, on Congress Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/22 at 10 p.m. Michael Johnston, 39, no address given, on Pearl Street on charges of driving to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention

3/23 at midnight. Sinit Graziano, 32, of Portland, on Westland Avenue on charges of driving to endanger and operating under the influence.

3/23 at 12:26 p.m. Michael Vanetten, 25, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a warrant and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

3/23 at 2:25 p.m. Michael Murphy, 39, no address given, on Cumberland Avenue on a warrant.

3/23 at 3 p.m. Korey Barnes, 41, of Detroit, on Popham Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/23 at 3 p.m. Kimberly Kegler, 39, of South Portland, on Popham Street on charges of assault and obstructing a government administration.

3/23 at 4:21 p.m. Jenna Currier, 31, of Westbrook, on Brighton Avenue on a warrant.

3/23 at 4:54 p.m. Ryan Nichols, 34, of Limington, on Hanover Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

3/24 at 3:13 p.m. Jaime Hoffman, 24, of Portland, on Auburn Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

3/25 at 8:02 a.m. Cassino Carl Todd, 43, no address given, on Portland Street on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, assault, disorderly conduct and violation of conditional release.

3/26 at 2:02 a.m. Joseph Lewis, 52, of South Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

3/26 at 12:05 p.m. Gary Moody, 56, no address given, on Congress Street on a warrant.

3/26 at 5:20 p.m. Sydney Cole, 30, of Portland, on Hancock Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

3/26 at 11:11 p.m. Tyler Emery, 29, of Portland, on Woodford Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

3/27 at 1:24 a.m. Anna Crabill, 22, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/27 at 1:01 p.m. Jack Withers, 35, of Phippsburg, on County Way on a warrant.

3/28 at 1:03 a.m. Quinn Wesley, 27, of Lisbon Falls, on Commercial Street on a warrant and on a charge of operating without a license.

3/28 at 1:21 a.m. Manuel Elau-Andre Londa, 42, of Portland, on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/28 at 1:36 a.m. Rodney Parker, 34, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/28 at 5 a.m. Haven Lantz, 24, of South Portland, on Congress Street on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/28 at 6:33 p.m. Christopher Stevens, 48, of Portland, on Riverside Street, on a warrant.

3/28 at 11:13 p.m. Joseph Lluvera, 46, no address given, on Park Avenue on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

