A petition drive to force a statewide vote on whether non-citizens should be allowed to vote in local elections has failed to garner enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, according to state elections officials.

After failing to win legislative support for a constitutional amendment in 2019, a Republican lawmaker from Hancock County had proposed a ballot initiative seeking to prohibit non-citizens from participating in municipal elections. The campaign was inspired by a debate in Portland in 2018 about whether legal non-citizens should be allowed to vote in City Council, school board or other city elections.

But proponents of the ballot initiative fell well short of the number of valid signatures need to trigger a statewide vote this November.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Monday that “An Act to Clarify the Eligibility of Voters” submitted 41,075 valid signatures, which was 21,992 fewer than the 63,067 signatures from registered Maine voters needed to qualify for the ballot. Bellows’ office said that during the process of certifying petitions, the elections division found that 25,323 signatures were not valid.

The primary proponent of the ballot campaign was Republican Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: