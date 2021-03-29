At a recent virtual ceremony, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team of Keller Williams was presented
with the Double Platinum Award for production in 2020, the second highest tier presented to the Maine
Market Center, according to a company press release. The team also closed the most properties and had the highest total market share making them the no. 1 Broker in Scarborough last year, according to the release.
“Last year was a challenging year in every industry and real estate was no exception. Early on we had no
idea what to expect. I am very proud of our team for adapting so quickly to a new environment and
doing what was necessary to continue to serve our clients and move lives forward. This award was a
true team effort and testament to our commitment to service!”” said Katy Foley, director of sales.
For over 19 years, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team has specialized in residential, vacation and luxury real estate in Greater Scarborough. For more information, the team
may be reached at [email protected] or 207-553-1387.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Uncategorized
Guest column: Trans athletes not an issue but discrimination real
-
Local & State
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over unemployment benefits for prisoners
-
Business
Maine power line foes sue federal energy department
-
Times Record
Grandparents in the pandemic: a lost year, but now some hope
-
Scarborough Leader
Outdoor volunteer opportunity with the Scarborough Land Trust on April 3