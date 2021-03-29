At a recent virtual ceremony, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team of Keller Williams was presented

with the Double Platinum Award for production in 2020, the second highest tier presented to the Maine

Market Center, according to a company press release. The team also closed the most properties and had the highest total market share making them the no. 1 Broker in Scarborough last year, according to the release.

“Last year was a challenging year in every industry and real estate was no exception. Early on we had no

idea what to expect. I am very proud of our team for adapting so quickly to a new environment and

doing what was necessary to continue to serve our clients and move lives forward. This award was a

true team effort and testament to our commitment to service!”” said Katy Foley, director of sales.

For over 19 years, the Scott & Sunny Townsend Team has specialized in residential, vacation and luxury real estate in Greater Scarborough. For more information, the team

may be reached at [email protected] or 207-553-1387.

