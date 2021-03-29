Arrests

3/22 at midnight. Jesse J. Taylor, 39, of Conant Street, was arrested on Main Street on a warrant.



3/22 at 2:27 a.m. Joshua F. Plummer, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, failure to register a vehicle within 150 days and false identification of motor vehicle plates or marks.

3/23 at 6:43 pm. Christopher A. Cassidy, 34, of Westbrook, was arrested on Cumberland Street on charges of of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, probation violation and violating condition of release.

3/25 at 8:56 a.m. David J. Pike, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street on a charge of violating condition of release and attaching false plates.

3/26 at 9:43 p.m. Seth B. Lavoie, 28, of Portland, was arrested at Irving gas station on Riverside Street in Portland on a charge of operating after license suspension, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

3/27 at 10:35 p.m. Brenna Marie Hillock, 34, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force.

3/28 at 8:15 p.m. David A. Northrup, 56, of Prospect Street, was arrested on William B. Clarke Drive on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating without a license for more than 90 days.

Summonses

3/22 at 8:38 a.m. Eman Abbas, 30, of Lamb Street, was issued a summons on Stroudwater Street on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

3/22 at 9:09 a.m. Nathan M. Maillet, 35, of Saco Street, was issued a summons on Saco Street on a charge of failing to obtain a driver’s license.

3/23 at 10:43 a.m. Coleby W. Rowe, 181, of Main Street, was issued a summons on Main Street on a charge of minor possessing liquor.

3/23 at 2:08 p.m. Pamela J. Cusack, 52, of Casco, was issued a summons on Main Street on a charge of failing to register a vehicle after 150 days.

3/26 at 6:36 p.m. Lisa M. Powers, 55, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/26 at 6:54 p.m. Lisa M. Powers, 55, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

3/27 at 12:56 a.m. Desiree Kittrell, 19, of Main Street, was issued a summons on Main Street on a charge of operating without a license.

