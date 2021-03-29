Arrests

No arrests were reported from March 22-28.

Summonses

3/27 at 5:03 p.m. Timothy Benjamin Bartlett, 36, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was issued a summons on Route 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

3/23 at 2:34 p.m. Fire call on John Howland Drive.

3/25 at 12:56 p.m. Lines down at Lafayette Street and Gilman Road.

3/26 at 7:19 a.m. Fire call at West Main Street and Sligo Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from March 22-28.

