Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 22-28.
Summonses
3/27 at 5:03 p.m. Timothy Benjamin Bartlett, 36, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was issued a summons on Route 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Fire calls
3/23 at 2:34 p.m. Fire call on John Howland Drive.
3/25 at 12:56 p.m. Lines down at Lafayette Street and Gilman Road.
3/26 at 7:19 a.m. Fire call at West Main Street and Sligo Road.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from March 22-28.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Portland company builds second underwater power generator at Brunswick Landing for Alaskan village
-
Times Record
Sagadahoc Preservation relaunches annual fundraiser for 50th anniversary
-
Business
What to know about the Amazon union vote
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Top-ranked Barty outduels Azarenka, advances to Miami Open quarterfinals
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Beat: March 22-29