Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 22-28.
Fire calls
3/22 at 10:53 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.
3/22 at 7:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.
3/23 at 2:25 p.m. Forest, woods or wildfire on Bruce Hill Road.
3/24 at 3:01 p.m. Assist Raymond.
3/25 at 5:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.
3/25 at 11:16 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bruce Hill Road.
3/28 at 8:34 a.m. Good intent call on Main Street.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from March 22-28.
