Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 22-28.

Fire calls

3/22 at 10:53 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

3/22 at 7:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 North.

3/23 at 2:25 p.m. Forest, woods or wildfire on Bruce Hill Road.

3/24 at 3:01 p.m. Assist Raymond.

3/25 at 5:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

3/25 at 11:16 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bruce Hill Road.

3/28 at 8:34 a.m. Good intent call on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from March 22-28.

