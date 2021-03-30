On March 22, the Press Herald ran a story on Page A1, “Stimulus checks prop up many in moment of need.”
On Page A8, where the story continues, a person named Tim Adams, age 23, is quoted as saying that he wanted to use his stimulus check to buy a 1988 Honda motorcycle and to get two tattoos on the tops of his feet, citing “a maritime tradition” meant to prevent him from drowning.
Tim Adams should use his stimulus money to buy himself some swimming lessons. He should also go to Walmart and buy himself an adult-size life vest – not some superstition to keep him from drowning.
Rollanda Graumann
Cumberland Foreside
