LEWISTON — Firefighters from Lewiston and Auburn put out a fire at Ash and Howe streets that was reported about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials have not reported any injuries.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
John Micek: The answer on guns is staring us in the face
-
Nation & World
Accused Capitol rioter arrested in T-shirt reading ‘I was there’ with Trump’s photo
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 223 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Video: Lewiston firefighters knockdown apartment building blaze
-
Nation & World
Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.