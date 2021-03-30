SOUTH PORTLAND – Russell Yeaton Jr., 85, of South Portland, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was born in Portland on May 26, 1935, a son of Russell and Eunice Yeaton.

He grew up in Portland and attended Portland High School. From there he bravely defended our country while serving in the United States Air Force in Korea. Following that service, he joined the United States Coast Guard where he served over 30 years, receiving many decorations, medals and badges of honor.

Russell enjoyed international car racing, auto shows, sailing and movies. He loved spending time with his friends at Bug Light in South Portland, where they shared countless stories and enjoyed taking photographs.

Russell was predeceased by his wife, Carol Rawstron Yeaton; and sister, Carolyne Locke Yeaton.

Russell is survived by his children, Danny Yeaton and his wife Karen of Windham, and Terri Fitzgerald and her husband Michael of Virginia; his brother, Eugene Yeaton of Yarmouth; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of Russell’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Maine State Society for the Protections of Animals (MSSPA)

P.O. Box 10

South Windham, ME 04082-0010

