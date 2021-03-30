OLYMPICS

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will not sanction athletes for raising their fists or kneeling during the national anthem at Olympic trials, previewing a contentious policy it expects to stick to when many of those same athletes head to Tokyo this summer.

The USOPC released a nine-page document Tuesday to offer guidance about the sort of “racial and social demonstrations” that will and won’t be allowed by the hundreds who will compete in coming months for spots on the U.S. team. The document comes three months after the federation, heeding calls from its athletes, determined it would not enforce longstanding rules that ban protests at the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee’s Rule 50 is an ongoing source of friction across the globe. Many U.S. athletes have spearheaded the call for more freedom in using their platform at the Olympics to advance social justice causes. But others, both in and outside the U.S., balk at widespread rule changes that they fear could lead to demonstrations that sully their own Olympic experiences.

The wide-ranging debate traces its most-visible roots to the ouster of U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Games. Their raised fists on the medals stand in Mexico City led to the seminal snapshot of social protest in sports history.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: A decision on the new Champions League format has been delayed until next month after hitting a late stumbling block over how the commercial and broadcasting rights will be sold to European football’s elite competition.

UEFA hoped to use an executive committee meeting on Wednesday to ratify the expansion of the group stage from 32 to 36 teams, jumping from six to 10 rounds of matches from 2024.

There is broad agreement between European clubs and domestic leagues on the new format after years of wrangling. But UEFA has to resolve the broad details with the European Club Association over the creation of a joint venture to sell rights to the Champions League, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Clubs will gain a say only in the marketing and television rights sales of the competition, leaving UEFA to still control the sporting and governance aspects, the person said on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential talks.

UEFA wants a minimum guarantee of revenue to protect its financial position, while also taking a 6.5% cut of the cash generated by the joint venture that would replace Switzerland-based agency TEAM Marketing, which has had exclusive rights from UEFA to sell the Champions League since 1992.

• Robert Lewandowski was ruled out of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain after the German club said on Tuesday he will be out for four weeks with a knee injury.

Lewandowski was hurt on Sunday as Poland beat Andorra 3-0 in World Cup qualifying, and returned to his club for a thorough exam by the medical staff.

The injury could also derail Lewandowski’s attempt to beat the Bundesliga goal record of 40 in a season. He has 35 from 25 games.

TRACK AND FIELD

APPEAL SCHEDULED: World champion sprinter Salwa Eid Naser will have a two-day appeal hearing next month that could lead to a ban from the Tokyo Olympics for breaking anti-doping rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it will hear the case involving the 400-meter runner over two days on April 22-23.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics both filed appeals at CAS to challenge an independent tribunal ruling last year that cleared Naser on a technicality for doping tests she missed.

A verdict could be announced urgently with the Diamond League track series set to start in May. The first women’s 400 race is on May 23 in Rabat, Morocco. The women’s 400 event at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from Aug. 3-6.

Naser ran the fastest women’s 400 since 1985 to win the world title 18 months ago in Doha, Qatar, while she was under investigation. The 22-year-old Bahraini was allowed to keep the title despite being charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit with “whereabouts” failures – missed tests and incorrect updates on a database detailing where athletes can be found each day by sample collection officials.

Athletes can be banned for two years if they have three failures within one year. Naser denied wrongdoing last year when the investigation was revealed and said missed tests could happen to any athlete.

SPORTS BETTING

DRAFTKINGS PURCHASE: DraftKings has bought Vegas Sports Information Network, a multiplatform broadcast and content company delivering sports betting news, analysis and data to U.S. customers, DraftKings announced Tuesday.

The acquisition provides more content for DraftKings, which has retail or online sports betting operations in 14 states. Terms of the deal were not released.

It continues a nascent trend in the industry of sports betting and gambling companies acquiring broadcast partners in an effort to reach more potential sports betting customers, a tactic employed last year by Bally’s Corp. in partnering with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

VSiN, based in Las Vegas, develops, produces, and distributes up to 18 hours of live sports betting content each day. In addition to its 24/7 stream, VSiN’s original content is accessible through multiple video and audio channels. Its talent roster includes Brent Musburger, the sports broadcaster; and former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.

CYCLING

DOPING: Italian team Vini Zabù faces a suspension from racing after a second rider tested positive for doping, the International Cycling Union said Tuesday.

Teams with two doping cases in a 12-month period can be banned from racing for 15 to 45 days, possibly ruling the team out of the Giro d’Italia. The three-week Italian race starts on May 8.

The UCI said Matteo De Bonis has been provisionally suspended pending a disciplinary case after testing positive for the blood-boosting hormone EPO in a sample taken on Feb. 16.

De Bonis was targeted for testing during training by the Lausanne-based International Testing Agency, the UCI said.

Vini Zabù also had rider Matteo Spreafico test positive twice for the trial drug ostarine at last year’s Giro d’Italia in October.

