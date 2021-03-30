OAKLAND — FirstPark’s anchor tenant is adding to its staffing.

T-Mobile, the business park’s largest employer, announced recently it seeks to add 300 full-time employees at the call center off Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Roni Singleton, senior manager of public relations and corporate communications for T-Mobile, declined to say Tuesday how many now work at the call center.

“We’ve been lucky to tap into the incredible talent this area has to offer — and we’ll continue to do so,” Singleton wrote in response to a list of prepared questions. “We love being a part of the Oakland community.”

FirstPark marked a strong finish to 2020, signaling an end to a lengthy, sometimes-rocky relationship with the 24 member communities who make up the Kennebec Regional Development Authority, or KRDA.

The 285-acre business park paid off its bond debt in November and announced the sale of a 20,000-square-foot building to Tom and Debrah Yale for $1.9 million.

“FirstPark has been a great home for T-Mobile, with plenty of space for employee perks like our on-site game room, gym, internet café, massage chairs and more,” Singleton said. “We also have a beautiful walking trail and outdoor space for BBQs and special events. It’s a great location.”

Company officials said T-Mobile’s merger in 2020 with Sprint is driving growth at the call center, which opened in 2005.

The company is hiring to fill associate expert positions, which pay a $36,000 annual salary, with an average bonus of $600 per month, according to officials.

T-Mobile is hosting a virtual information session for prospective employees at 5 p.m. Monday. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

The Oakland call center’s entire staff has worked from home since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not all employees work the same schedule.

The company has yet to set a date for when employees will begin returning to the office at First Park, where T-Mobile is updating its heating and cooling system.

