Arrests
3/25 at 6:03 p.m. Jessica May, 32, of Crowley Road, Sabattus, was arrested on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a warrant and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.
3/28 at 12:01 a.m. Tara Siggins, 52, of Meadow Cross Road, was arrested on Meadow Cross Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
3/22 at 4:42 p.m. John Quellette, 55, of Merrymeeting Drive, was issued a summons on Elm Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Fire calls
3/22 at 5:33 a.m. Odor investigation on Eagles Way.
3/22 at 10:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Park Drive.
3/22 at 6:47 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Apple Grove.
3/23 at 4:48 p.m. Assist Brunswick.
3/26 at 12:24 p.m. Assist Bowdoinham.
3/27 at 8:27 p.m. Outside fire on Lovers Lane.
3/28 at 12:27 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Meadow Crossing.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from March 22-28.
