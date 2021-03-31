Arrests
No arrests were reported from March 23-29.
Summonses
3/26 at 4:52 p.m. Gregory Rosshirt, 29, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road on a charge of speeding.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to five calls from March 23-29.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from March 23-29.
