South Portland School Superintendent Ken Kunin noted that the school district has more than 100 students who are homeless – up from about 30 to 40. South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club service director Tony Wagner got in touch with Director of Community Partnerships Gretchen McCloy and asked how Rotary could help.

The South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club recently approved the purchase $3,500 worth of backpacks, home kits, Hannaford gift cards and Metro bus passes for students. Courtesy photo

As a result, the club’s board authorized spending $3,500 that was used to purchase 36 school supply backpacks, 12 home kits, 20 Hannaford gift cards of $50 each, and 25 Metro bus passes ($20 each). Club member and South Portland community leader, Sari Greene, enlisted many helpers to get the supplies and do all the purchasing. The water bottles were donated by IDEXX, WCLZ, Woodfords Family Services and Key Bank.

SMCC to expand on-campus class offerings for fall semester

Southern Maine Community College will have more students taking classes and living on campus this fall as it offers a more traditional college experience for students while still maintaining safety protocols.

The college announced March 19 that it will offer more face-to-face instruction in the classroom and expanded opportunities to live in residence halls in the fall. The college also plans to have in-person student support services on campus.

“We expect our college to be busier this fall than it has been at any time during the past year,” said SMCC President Joe Cassidy in a written statement. “We are pleased to offer more courses on campus, with safety protocols still in place. The past year has been challenging for students and faculty alike, and we are excited that we are moving forward toward being able to offer a more traditional college experience for students this fall.”

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Maine last March, Southern Maine Community College implemented a health and safety plan to protect the well-being of people on campus. In-person instruction has been limited to students enrolled in programs where hands-on instruction is required to meet learning standards.

For the fall semester, the college’s safety requirements will remain in place. Students, employees and visitors will be required to wear masks on SMCC property, both indoors and outdoors, while maintaining physical distancing. They will also be asked to use the college’s COVID-19 screening app so the college can enforce health protocols.

While on-campus offerings will be expanded, the college will continue to offer numerous online classes for students who prefer the flexibility and convenience of remote learning.

Southern Maine Community College will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the Maine CDC in determining what is safe and appropriate as the fall semester approaches, Cassidy said.

“As more Mainers get vaccinated, we are optimistic that things are moving in the right direction,” he wrote. “Expanding our on-campus course offerings is a vital step and in the best interest of the entire SMCC community.”

For more information about the college’s fall plans, visit the Southern Maine Community College COVID-19 information webpage.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous