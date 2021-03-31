On Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m., the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and the Bowdoinham Public will host Barbara Vickery and Jeff Wells to discuss “Birds of Maine,” a detailed account of Maine’s birds written by the late Peter Vickery in cooperation with a distinguished team of co-authors and editors.

Vickery and Wells will highlight conservation concerns for birds of Maine with a focus on birds of the Kennebec Estuary, including Merrymeeting Bay and Seawall and Popham Beaches.

Vickery was co-managing partner editor of “Birds of Maine.” She was a conservation biologist for The Nature Conservancy in Maine for 33 years, most recently as conservation programs director. Wells, a member of the co-author team, was mentored by Peter Vickery who got him started in his professional career in ornithology and bird conservation. Wells is now the vice president for Boreal Conservation for the National Audubon Society.

Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. The Zoom link will be sent out to registrants before the event. For more information and to sign-up, visit KELT’s website at www.kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

