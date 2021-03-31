John Balentine: Thank God for you. You are such a breath of fresh air. Blind hatred has made complete fools of people and they don’t even realize it.
Diane Robinson
Wiscasset
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested
-
Business
Rockland ferry terminal closed after COVID-19 case
-
Local & State
Maine man made threatening calls to Rep. Pingree’s office before joining Capitol riot, prosecutors say
-
College
Peter Slovenski reflects on his 34 years coaching at Bowdoin College
-
College
Women’s college basketball: Bueckers the first freshman to win AP Player of the Year