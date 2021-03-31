The placement of additional traps in the path of the preliminary survey boat is an uptick in the conflict between the lobster industry and wind energy.
But we’ve seen this impediment to progress before. And it’s been successful. (Dragon Cement was to bring barges to Wiscasset, to be loaded at Mason Station and sent to Boston. Barges on the Sheepscot River would destroy the best fishing grounds in Maine, lobstermen claimed. The deal was scrapped.)
But here we see wind energy, touted to be the best answer to thwart climate change and a benefit to all, being challenged by a small and vociferous group, with a high profile and (excessive) cachet.
What will our position be? Or are we too meek to take a stand?
Davies Allan
Westport Island
