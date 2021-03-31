It’s both appalling and entirely expected to hear that Long Creek Youth Development Center has become a de facto psychiatric hospital (“Advocates: Legislation should require closure of youth prison,” March 27, Page B1).
Since the U.S. started closing state psychiatric hospitals in the 1960s, U.S. jails and prisons have taken their place nationwide. By 2018, jails in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago had become the nation’s largest mental health facilities, each housing thousands of people with diagnosed mental illnesses.
Deinstitutionalization works only when we commit to community care. Failing that, we simply shuffle bodies from one institution to another.
Carlene Hill Byron
Topsham
