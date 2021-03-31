ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the 2021 event because of continued concerns about COVID-19.

Board President Celia Crie Knight said since November she has been wishing she had a crystal ball.

She said she has spent a lot of sleepless nights.

“I don’t think we could keep the volunteers and visitors safe. I don’t want us to become a superspreader,” Crie Knight said.

She also voiced concern that if the Festival moved ahead and an outbreak occurred, the financial hit could mean the end to future festivals.

The 2020 Festival was also canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Festival needed to make a decision by the first week of April because of deposits that would not be returned for renting tents after that point.

While the Festival has been canceled for the second consecutive year, Board members expressed confidence that they could hold a “Super 75th” edition in August 2022.

Gov. Janet Mills announced March 5 a significant easing of limits on crowd sizes both at indoor and outdoor venues as well as visits by out-of-state travelers.

While the Lobster Festival has been canceled, other summer festivals are likely to be held.

Paul Benjamin has said the North Atlantic Blues Festival will be held.

The Blues Fest is scheduled for July 10 and 11.

John Hanson said the Maine Boat and Home Show is scheduled for Aug. 13 to 15 in Rockland, also at Harbor Park.

No decision has been made on the Union Fair which is scheduled for Aug. 21 to Aug. 28.

Knight noted the Lobster Festival is different than the Blues Fest or Boat show because the Lobster Festival operates a large restaurant under a tent.

