The Lebanon man charged with injuring police officers during the January riot at the U.S. Capitol called the office of Rep. Chellie Pingree just weeks before to say “we’re coming for her,” according to a new court filing.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, was arrested in February in Maine. A federal grand jury indicted him the same month on 10 charges, including two counts of inflicting bodily injury on certain officers. He is the only Mainer so far to face federal prosecution for allegedly joining the deadly insurrection with supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Fitzsimons waived his right to argue bail until he had been transferred to the District of Columbia. He was scheduled to arrive there earlier this month, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office has now filed a motion this month for continued pretrial detention.

Among the arguments to keep him in custody were new details about calls Fitzsimons made to a congressional office representing his district. The document does not mention Pingree by name, but her congressional district includes Lebanon.

The motion described two calls in December, less than three weeks before the riot.

On Dec. 17, Fitzsimons allegedly called the office and said he opposed impeachment for Trump.

“He was reported to be very aggressive, shouting and yelling,” the motion said. “Fitzsimons said that he was going to ‘give it to her hard’ and that ‘we’re coming for her’ (referring to the Congressperson).”

He allegedly called again the next day to say the Electoral College vote is “corrupt and total garbage,” the motion said.

“He urged the Congressperson to dispute the election results in January,” it said. “He stated that Biden is a corrupt skeleton and that this is going to be Civil War.”

Spokeswomen for Pingree did not immediately return an email about the motion.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: