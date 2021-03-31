Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri.  4/2  9 a.m.  Marketing and Branding Subcommittee (Economic Development Committee)

Mon.  4/5  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee

Tues.  4/6  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  4/7  6 p.m.  City Council

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  4/5  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Tues.  4/6  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee

Tues.  4/6  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed.  4/7  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  4/7  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee

Thur.  4/8  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  4/5  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Wed.  4/7  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  4/7  5 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Thur.  4/8  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  4/6  7 p.m.  Planning Board

