Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Fri. 4/2 9 a.m. Marketing and Branding Subcommittee (Economic Development Committee)
Mon. 4/5 3 p.m. Facilities Committee
Tues. 4/6 6 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 4/7 6 p.m. City Council
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Tues. 4/6 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee
Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Wed. 4/7 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 4/7 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 4/8 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 4/5 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Wed. 4/7 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 4/7 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 4/8 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 4/6 7 p.m. Planning Board
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Police identify 2 men found dead in Farmington home
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: April 2-9
-
Nation & World
U.S. deaths up nearly 16% in 2020, highest-ever annual death toll
-
Local & State
Portland delays budget presentation amid questions about federal funding
-
Nation & World
EPA dismisses dozens of key science advisers appointed by Trump