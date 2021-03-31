Bath

Fri. 4/2 9 a.m. Marketing and Branding Subcommittee (Economic Development Committee)

Mon. 4/5 3 p.m. Facilities Committee

Tues. 4/6 6 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 4/7 6 p.m. City Council

Brunswick

Mon. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Tues. 4/6 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee

Tues. 4/6 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Wed. 4/7 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 4/7 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Thur. 4/8 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Mon. 4/5 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Wed. 4/7 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 4/7 5 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Thur. 4/8 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Tues. 4/6 7 p.m. Planning Board

